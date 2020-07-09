We reported a few days ago that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will in fact be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, according to SamMobile’s exclusive information.

Now the moniker has been confirmed by an IMEI database, reports 911Mobile.

The database lists the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F916U), but also interestingly lists the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus (SM-N985F), which suggest the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra name has also been dropped.

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the name will follow the new convention of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, with the Z supposedly added because “it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.”

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) as we know it are below:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch internal Infinity-O screen with Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging Connectivity 5G Camera 64-mp telephoto and a 16-mp ultrawide camera, 12 MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020.