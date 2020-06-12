We reported in May that Microsoft was making a hiring push to finish off the Surface Duo, the company’s folding Android smartphone.

Job posts ranged from firmware and kernel driver software engineers to Program Managers to “Principal Telephony Architects.”

That effort must have paid off, as today we have a claim from the WC’s Zac Bowden that Microsoft is planning to launch the Surface Duo before the release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

I'm told Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced. So, before August 5th? We're getting close. Assuming plans don't change, Surface Duo should start shipping in less than 2 months. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 12, 2020

Current rumours set the release date of the Galaxy Fold 2 for the 5th August, leaving less than 8 weeks for Microsoft to get their device on the shelves.

The specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. Microsoft has also added an 11 MP camera to the inside of the device. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware.

The specs are somewhat dated, and can not really compete with today’s flagship devices, so hopefully, Microsoft will price the handset keenly, though this seems rather unlikely.

Via DrWindows