The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip is an interesting release in a lot of ways. It’s not only this year’s first clamshell foldable phone but it’s also the first time Samsung is doing a “clamshell foldable”. Samsung has a special event planned on February 11 to announce the Galaxy Z Flip alongside Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+.

Now coming back to the Z Flip, according to the latest rumors, it will be available in four color options — Black, Gold, Purple, and Silver. However, not all four color options will be available in all markets. In South Korea, for instance, only Blue, Red, and Pink color variants will be available through South Korean carriers SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus. Now, what is even more interesting is that the Sliver color option will be a bit different than others as the Silver variant will have a football-like pattern.

Unfortunately, though, the smartphone will be a bit pricier than what people expected earlier. According to tipster Max, the Z Flip will be priced at a whopping $1,400. Worse, it’ll be limited to the AT&T carrier, so if you prefer a different carrier, you’ll have to choose between the two.

According to previous rumors, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is going to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ , feature a fingerprint reader on the side of the smartphone, offer a Dynamic AMOLED display with “Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass”, a front display rumored to be 1-inch, where you’ll get information related to battery, charging speeds and dual 12MP(Wide-angle+Ultra-wide) cameras.

The clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip will have support for fast charging. To be more specific, the smartphone will be equipped with 15W fast charging support and will have support for both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

You’ll be able to buy the Galaxy Z Flip from February 14.