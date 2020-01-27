Good news and bad news for folding phone fans, as the latest rumour suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may hit retail shelves much sooner than expected, specifically on the 14th February, mere days after its 11th February launch as Samsung’s Unpacked event.

The rumour is courtesy of XDA-Developer’s Max Weinbach, who also reports that the handset may be pricier than expected at $1400.

Just head from a new source:

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020

According to Max the handset is an AT&T exclusive, but only for a limited period before rolling out to other carriers.

The Galaxy Z Flip is going to be Samsung’s first clamshell foldable smartphone running Android. The smartphone is expected to be similar to Motorola’s recently announced RAZR smartphone in terms of design. However, specifications wise, both the smartphones are going to be very different from each other, as per the latest rumours.

According Max , Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is going to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ , feature a fingerprint reader on the side of the smartphone, offer a Dynamic AMOLED display with “Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass”, a front display rumoured to be 1-inch, where you’ll get information related to battery, charging speeds and dual 12MP(Wide-angle+Ultra-wide) cameras.

The clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip will have support for fast charging. To be more specific, the smartphone will be equipped with 15W fast charging support and will have support for both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Will any of our readers be picking up this rather expensive Valentines Day present? Let us know below.

Via SamMobile