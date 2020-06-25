Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G isn’t going to be very different from the non-5G model in terms of specifications, though, for some reason, Samsung didn’t release the 5G model alongside the 4G variant, instead, it decided a later date for the former. While we don’t know as to when Samsung is going to bring the Galaxy Z Flip to the market, the Z Flip support page that surfaced in South Korea suggests that the South Korean company is very close to releasing the smartphone.

The support page, however, doesn’t have Samsung Galaxy Z Flip written anywhere. But it does mention the model code SM-F707N, which according to various reports, is of the Korean version of the Galaxy Z Flip, thus making it amply clear that it’s the Galaxy Z Flip support page that went live.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G with model SM-F7070(the Z Flip 5G has six different model numbers) also listed on the Chinese certifying authority’s website, TEENA. And unlike the support page, the listing on the TEENA certifications site reveals some key details about Samsung’s first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone.

According to the details given on the TENAA certification site, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual battery – 2500mAh and 704mAh and have support for up to 15W of fast charging. It’ll feature a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a 2,636 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The clamshell foldable smartphone will also come with a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED panel with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. Powering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will sport a 12MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup – 12MP + 10MP.

via MSP