The international version of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts getting the October 2021 security patches via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number F711BXXU2AUJ7 and carries no other new features.

The October 2021 security patch is already available for Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in the USA, and now, the company is making it available for the international variants of the clamshell foldable smartphone.

The latest security patch is also available for other high-end Samsung phones, including Note20, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, the first-generation Flip, Galaxy S10, S21. The company has also started to make the update available for both mid-range and entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

It’s also worth noting that Galaxy Z Flip 3 will get updated to OneUI 4.0, which is based on Android 12. The clamshell foldable smartphone is also eligible to get Android 13.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 3 users can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile