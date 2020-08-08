After a year of waiting, the ECG feature in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has finally been enabled, but so far only in South Korea.

Samsung originally sold hundreds of thousands of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches with the promise of ECG functionality in Q1 2020, but ended up missing the deadline.

The feature would have put the smartwatch on parity feature-wise with the Apple Watch 4 series, which is of course already a generation behind.

At the time aÂ Samsung Health representative confirmed that it may “take time to provide stable service” and did not set a new target.

In a press release in May, Samsung has announced that the feature, which will enable users to measure and analyze their heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation, has been approved by South Koreaâ€™s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

To use the feature you need to wear the watch on one arm and touch the top button of the smartwatch with your other.

The Samsung Health Monitor app is available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 in South Korea and will progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices. Samsung did not, however, say when it will roll out to the rest of the world, which the feature may need its own regulatory approval. The company has just won approval by the FDA for the ECG feature, with Samsung’s Federico Casalegno, SVP and head of experience planning and the Samsung Design Innovation Center, saying:

“As you can imagine, we’re working with regulatory agencies to bring both the blood pressure and ECG monitoring to Samsung devices, and I’m excited to announce that we have just received the U.S. FDA clearance for the Samsung ECG Monitor app,”

Via SamMobile