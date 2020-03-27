They say you should never buy a device for a promised, but yet unreleased feature, and today Samsung is proving that right by confirming that they will be missing their Q1 2020 target to roll-out the ECG feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The feature would have put the smartwatch on parity feature-wise with the Apple Watch 4 series, which is of course already a generation behind.

A Samsung Health representative confirmed that it may “take time to provide stable service” and did not set a new target.

Samsung is of course still listing the ECG feature when selling the device, but if we ignore it the smartwatch is still very compelling, with a bright screen, long battery life, GPS, LTE, pulse reader, movement tracker, phone feature and much more.

See some features below:

You can now customize your Galaxy Watch Active2 face to your outfit with the My Style color extraction algorithm. Available in the Galaxy Wearable app, simply take a photo of your outfit, choose from five different color patterns, and your watch face changes in seconds.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch can manually track more than 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated—including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts.

With an updated Running Coach, you can monitor your running pace in real-time and enjoy seven different running programs to help meet your goals.

Enhanced sleep analysis algorithms help you work toward healthy sleep patterns (through the four sleep stages), aiding recovery at night and getting you ready for the next day.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 now supports convenient real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages.

When the Galaxy Watch Active2 is paired to your Galaxy smartphone, for example, the Watch Camera Controller on the Galaxy Watch Active2 allows you to take photos, start recording a video, preview footage on the watch, switch between front and rear lenses, set a timer and then check the final photo or video — all from your wrist.

Battery built for endurance The Galaxy Watch active2’s long lasting battery can go for more than a Day5 on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with wireless power share works with Qi compatible Samsung devices (compatibility with non samsung Qi devices not guaranteed)

Via SamMobile