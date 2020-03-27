They say you should never buy a device for a promised, but yet unreleased feature, and today Samsung is proving that right by confirming that they will be missing their Q1 2020 target to roll-out the ECG feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.
The feature would have put the smartwatch on parity feature-wise with the Apple Watch 4 series, which is of course already a generation behind.
A Samsung Health representative confirmed that it may “take time to provide stable service” and did not set a new target.
Samsung is of course still listing the ECG feature when selling the device, but if we ignore it the smartwatch is still very compelling, with a bright screen, long battery life, GPS, LTE, pulse reader, movement tracker, phone feature and much more.
See some features below:
- You can now customize your Galaxy Watch Active2 face to your outfit with the My Style color extraction algorithm. Available in the Galaxy Wearable app, simply take a photo of your outfit, choose from five different color patterns, and your watch face changes in seconds.
- The Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatch can manually track more than 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated—including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine and dynamic workouts.
- With an updated Running Coach, you can monitor your running pace in real-time and enjoy seven different running programs to help meet your goals.
- Enhanced sleep analysis algorithms help you work toward healthy sleep patterns (through the four sleep stages), aiding recovery at night and getting you ready for the next day.
- The Galaxy Watch Active2 now supports convenient real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages.
- When the Galaxy Watch Active2 is paired to your Galaxy smartphone, for example, the Watch Camera Controller on the Galaxy Watch Active2 allows you to take photos, start recording a video, preview footage on the watch, switch between front and rear lenses, set a timer and then check the final photo or video — all from your wrist.
- Battery built for endurance The Galaxy Watch active2’s long lasting battery can go for more than a Day5 on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with wireless power share works with Qi compatible Samsung devices (compatibility with non samsung Qi devices not guaranteed)
Via SamMobile