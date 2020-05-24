Samsung sold hundreds of thousands of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smartwatches with the promise of ECG functionality in Q1 2020, but ended up missing the deadline.

The feature would have put the smartwatch on parity feature-wise with the Apple Watch 4 series, which is of course already a generation behind.

At the time a Samsung Health representative confirmed that it may “take time to provide stable service” and did not set a new target.

Now in a press release, Samsung has announced that the feature, which will enable users to measure and analyze their heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation, has been approved by the South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

The Samsung Health Monitor app also recently received MFDS clearance for blood pressure (BP) measurement, meaning users will be able to conveniently measure both ECG and BP, giving them a better picture of their overall health.

To use the feature you need to wear the watch on one arm and touch the top button of the smartwatch with your other.

The Samsung Health Monitor app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 within the third quarter in South Korea and will progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices. Samsung did not however say when it will roll out to the rest of the world, which the feature may need its own regulatory approval.

Via XDA-Dev