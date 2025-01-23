Samsung Galaxy S25 series taps Snapdragon 8 Elite & kills 8GB RAM market

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung has just launched its latest Galaxy S25 lineup, consisting of the original S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. All of these phones are tapping into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the AI race on mobile smartphones heats up.

At Galaxy Unpacked 2025, the South Korean tech giant revealed the insides of these phones. Besides the chipset specially customized for Galaxy, the smartphones will come with Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU, Adreno GPU, and Hexagon NPU.

That’s 37% higher CPU power, 30% more GPU compute power, and a 40% faster NPU compared to previous models, or at least from what Samsung boasted.

So with that, Samsung is putting the end to 8GB RAM, as both S25 and S25+ feature 12GB of RAM (besides the obvious S25 Ultra with a Gorilla Armor 2 display, of course). The phones will also have 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and will feature improved cooling systems and larger vapor chambers.

The cheapest variant of the S25 with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will start from at least $800, with the S25+ starting at $1,019 and the S25 Ultra with a minimum price tag of $1,299. You can pre-order those on Samsung’s website.

Of course, new AI smarts were announced at the hardware fest. Android also arrived at Unpacked with some Android updates, and some of them will even arrive exclusively on the S25 series before any other Android devices.

On Gemini Live, you can now add images, files, and YouTube to conversations, and it’s available exclusively on the S24, S25, and Pixel 9 devices first before anywhere else. Gemini also gained support for multiple extensions and its Circle to Search feature will soon pull out AI Overview results and clickable actions for phone numbers, URLs, and emails.