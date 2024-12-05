Samsung One UI 7 beta is now rolling out—what's new & how to enter

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung has finally launched its Samsung One UI 7 beta program, and there are a lot of things to be excited about.

The South Korean tech giant says that the One UI 7 beta will test Knox Matrix’s key update for multi-layered device protection, which uses a secure private blockchain to monitor connected devices in a transparent security dashboard.

On top of that, One UI 7 will also introduce Samsung’s recent UI facelift that simplifies its interface with a new notification system called Now Bar for easy access to key features so you won’t need to unlock the device too many times. There’s also a call transcription feature in 20 languages and advanced writing assist tools via Galaxy AI.

As far as its security, Samsung also brings passkeys for credential management and new anti-theft features, like Identity Check and biometric authentication, as well as maximum restrictions for device connections.

“One UI 7 marks a significant leap forward by integrating leading AI agents and multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface,” Samsung says.

The official release will begin in early 2025 for Galaxy S series devices, with gradual rollouts to other Galaxy devices. The beta program opens for Galaxy S24 series users in countries like the US, the UK, Germany, India, Korea, and Poland. You can join it through the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S24.

Samsung launched the Gauss 2 model last month and it was a big jump from its predecessor. Coming in three versions (Compact, Balanced, and Supreme), Gauss 2 is expected to power Galaxy AI in the upcoming Galaxy S25 line-up that’s rumored to be released during Samsung’s early 2025 Unpacked event.