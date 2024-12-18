Future Samsung Galaxy smartphones may have curve-edged displays, recent patent shows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s almost that time for a new line of Samsung Galaxy smartphones. And with the S25 release around the corner, a recent patent application from the South Korean tech giant reveals that some of the future Galaxy devices may have curve-edged displays.

Initially filed in June 2024, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently published a 33-page document (publication date December 2024), which allows us to speculate. The document describes a smartphone design with a curve-edged display and features to improve durability and prevent leaks during assembly.

We’re still unsure whether this design concept is intended for the Galaxy S25, S26, or another Galaxy smartphone line, but Samsung says that the device uses two sealing layers and a blocking part to stop sealant from spilling while holding everything in place.

The blocking part, then, fits into grooves in the phone’s frame and matches the display’s curve, so that the phone is sturdy and stylish.

Samsung has previously “moved away” from curved-edge screens to flat displays in response to user feedback, particularly to improve S-Pen usability. That was back with the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, but now, it seems like the company wants the screen display to make a comeback.

Though, some frustrated users were saying that the S24 Ultra is not that flat, and remains slightly curved even though it was marketed as a flat screen. There were still issues with using protective screens that didn’t fit properly, and the display also impacted the S-Pen’s usability.

Some S24 Ultra users are also reporting issues with the display’s anti-reflective coating wearing down (via Android Authority). Then, in some cases, the coating peels off after several months of use. This deterioration gives the screen a dirty and smudged appearance, even without scratches. And that’s not ideal for a $1,299 smartphone.

Samsung S22 Ultra, which was released back in 2022, also has a curved screen, and it’s safe to say that users were also not too happy about it.

According to a reliable leaker, Samsung is set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, where it’s expected the Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. A leaked teaser also suggests a fourth, potentially slimmer Galaxy S25 model might be introduced later in 2025. The company also recently launched One UI 7 beta program for Galaxy S24 users, just in time before the upcoming launch party.