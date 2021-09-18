Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the most premium handsets that you can buy right now. And what’s even better is that the S21 Ultra is now $300 cheaper today. You can now buy the 256GB variant at a price point of $950, down from $1,250. So if you do the math, the Galaxy S21 Ultra(256GB) is now $300 cheaper. The $300 discount is also available on the 128GB variant of the smartphone. You can check some of the key features of the premium most Galaxy S21 phone below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Pro Grade Camera: Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi lens camera

Sharp 8K Video: Capture your life’s best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video that gives your movies that cinema-style quality

Multiple Ways to Record: Create share-ready videos and GIFs on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic professional-style effects

100x Zoom: Get amazing clarity with a dual lens combo of 3x and 10x optical zoom, or go even further with our revolutionary 100x Space Zoom

Highest Smartphone Resolution: Crystal clear 108MP allows you to pinch, crop and zoom in on your photos to see tiny, unexpected details, while lightning-fast Laser Focus keeps your focal point clear

All Day Intelligent Battery: Intuitively manages your cellphone’s usage to conserve energy, so you can go all day without charging (based on average battery life under typical usage conditions)

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy 5G; More sharing, more gaming, more experiences and never miss a beat

You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.