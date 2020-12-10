Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S21 series on January 14, but it looks like the company has no plans to make its upcoming flagship lineup available everywhere from day one. For instance, Samsung will launch the S21 lineup a week or so later in India, store executives at Samsung’s Opera House outlet in Bengaluru told Android Authority over the phone.

Nevertheless, there is some good news for people in India. The exclusive Samsung store has already started taking pre-orders for the S21 lineup. Those interested in buying the S21 lineup can pre-order the smartphone by paying Rs 2,000 (~$27) and the store will inform users about the exact date of availability of the S21 via WhatsApp. Those who pre-book will be able to select their preferred S21 model after Samsung officially announces it on January 14.

The store executive also gave details on the color options the Galaxy S21 will be available in. According to the executive, Galaxy S21 will be available in gray, white, purple, pink. The S21+, on the other hand, will be available in Black, Silver, Pink, and Purple. However, the most premium model that’s the S21 Ultra will be available in two color options — Black, Silver. We already reported about this.

The Galaxy S21 is said to have 3 cameras, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom and 30x Digital zoom, with 8K video. The S21+, on the other hand, will have a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature four cameras — a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, which enable 10x optical zoom and 3x optical zoom, with 10x Hybrid zoom, with 8K video. It will have a 40-megapixel front-facing camera. It will have a completely new ISOCell Vizion 3D ToF sensor for fast and accurate auto-focus.