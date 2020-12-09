Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S21 series in January next year, but you don’t have to wait until the launch date to know about the smartphone. As is the case with all the yet-to-be-launched flagship devices, we already know quite a lot about the upcoming S21 lineup. And today, we just got to know some more information about the smartphone.

According to the famous tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S21 will be available in four color options — Grey, White, Purple, Pink. The S21+, on the other hand, will be available in Black, Silver, Pink, and Purple. However, the most premium model that’s the S21 Ultra will be available in two color options — Black, Silver.

For the sake of comparison, the Galaxy S20 is available in Cosmic gray, Cloud blue, and Cloud pink. The Note20, on the other hand, is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green.

The Galaxy S21 lineup will include S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. As per rumors, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will use a flat display panel, while the most expensive one that’s the S21 Ultra will feature a curved display panel. The size of the bezels on all sides will be the same in the S21 lineup. The S21 lineup will be powered by Snapdragon 875 and has support for 25W fast charging. The S21 will have three cameras at the back and one selfie camera, housing which will be a punch hole camera cutout. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, will have four camera lenses. Both the S21 and S21 Ultra will have one selfie camera, housing which will be a punch hole camera cutout.