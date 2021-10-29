Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly launch at CES 2022

According to a report published by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now slated to launch at CES 2021, which is scheduled for January 5-8. The report contradicts what previous rumors suggested — that the S21 FE will officially be announced on January 11.

The toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 was supposed to launch in the month of September this year, but the global chip shortage and better than expected sales of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 played spoilsport leading to the delay of the official launch.

A couple of days back, the Galaxy S21 FE support page went live on its official site, hinting that the official launch could be around the corner. However, this was the second time the support page went live on the company’s site. It appeared back in September but was later taken down as the company wanted to push the launch date to 2022.

January will be a busy month for Samsung. The company is also ready for the Galaxy S22 series for a launch in January but unlike the S21 FE, the former is expected to get a dedicated event for the official launch. According to recent reports, Samsung may release the Galaxy S22 series in the last week of January with preorders happening from the second week of February.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.