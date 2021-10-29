The ongoing global chip shortage has spared no one, and pretty much every tech company is affected by it. Samsung had to delay the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE to 2022 for the very same reason, but the flagship Galaxy S22 appears to be unaffected by it. According to the famous tipster Ice universe, Samsung is still preparing the Galaxy S22 series for a launch in January.

If the tipster is to be believed, Samsung will announce the S22 series in the last week of January, though the exact release date is anybody’s guess. Jon Prosser, a tipster with a not-so-good track record of getting leaks right, recently posted some information as to when Samsung’s upcoming flagship would be available for pre-orders. As per Prosser, the company will start taking pre-orders from the second week of February.

Assuming both the tipsters are right, Prosser’s source may corroborate what Ice universe has said. How are these claims related, you ask? Well, we’ve seen companies start taking pre-orders a couple of days after they officially announce a product. We may see a repeat of that in the case of the Galaxy S22 — you might see Samsung launching the smartphone in the last week of January, while the pre-orders may not happen before the second week of February.

Since there is no official confirmation from the horse’s mouth, we’re taking these claims with a pinch of salt. That being said, leaks revealed by Ice universe have a very high degree of accuracy so much so that they can be considered official.

Talking about the rumored specs of the Galaxy S22 series, you can read about those in detail below.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 5000 mAh battery and will support 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W that’s used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

You can track all the latest news related to the Galaxy S22 series here.