Last week, we reported Samsung delayed the launch of both the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S21 FE. The report also stated that the official launch of the S21 FE would happen in the month of January. Today’s leak gives us more clarity on the exact launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung has rescheduled the Galaxy S21 FE launch for January 11, 2022. However, the tipster didn’t give us clarity on why the company has delayed the launch, nor does he say anything about whether Samsung will hold a special event to launch the smartphone.

If previous rumors are to be believed, the ongoing global chip shortage and supply chain constraints are the reasons why the official launch date has been delayed to January. Rumor also has it that Samsung will release the toned-down variant of the S21 via a press release.

Coming back to Prosser’s claims, we’ve seen the tipster proven wrong multiple times, so you should take his claims about the launch date of S21 FE with a pinch of salt. That said, there is a strong possibility that it’ll launch in January.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rumored specs

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.