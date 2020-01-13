Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will support a massive 100x hybrid zoom

Next month, Samsung is expected to announce Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra on February 11th at its Unpacked event. The main highlight of Galaxy S20 series is going to be the camera setup on the back of the devices. Today, details about the camera setup on these devices got leaked online, read about them below.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with a 12MP primary camera and a 10MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will come with a 12MP primary camera and a 10MP front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 108MP main camera and a periscope camera that supports 100x hybrid zoom. The 100x hybrid zoom feature may be marketed as “Space zoom” for consumers.

The smartphones will also ship with useful new camera features including Director’s View Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panoramas, and custom filters.

Source: Ishan