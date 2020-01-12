As is traditional with Samsung flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has now been fully leaked, with live pictures of the device posted by Max Weinbach from XDAdevelopers.

S20+ 5G looks absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/0vppZ65wys — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

The middle of the new S20 range, the Samsung Galaxy S20+5G, the device features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O sAMOLED screen and appears to have 4 cameras in the rear, likely main camera, an ultra wide-angle, a telephoto and a macro lens.

Gallery

The pictures also confirm that Samsung is ditching the Bixby button and moved all the buttons to the left side of the device.

The pictures also appear to show flatter glass than usual for the S-range of devices, suggesting the screen has more Note-like 2.5D glass with a minimal curve.

Reaction to the leaks appears muted, with many fans complaining of larger bezels than expected.

The device will be officially unveiled on the 11th February, where Samsung will attempt to surprise us with any unannounced features.

via AllaboutSamsung