Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ will feature upgraded camera sensor, but not 108 megapixels

It’s exactly a month before the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are unveiled as Samsung’s 11th February Unpacked event, and the star of the show is expected to be Samsung’s upgraded camera cluster.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to feature a 108 Megapixel main camera, but according to prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the S20 and S20+ will still have to settle for only 12 megapixels.

This does not mean the camera will not be better, however.

S20 and S20 + will use the new 12MP 1.8?m sensor, which is also worth looking forward to. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 11, 2020

In the above tweet, he revealed the devices will feature a new 12 MP sensor with larger 1.8-micron pixels, which should mean reduced noise and better low light photography.

The smartphones will also ship with useful new camera features including Director’s View Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panoramas, and custom filters.

There are only a few weeks left before the official launch of the handsets, where all these leaks will likely finally be confirmed.