We’re only a few days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the company is going to the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones along with the Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Buds+, a successor to the original Galaxy Buds.

As is the case with other upcoming flagship smartphones, the Geekbench score of the Galaxy S20 5G revealed before the launch. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S20 5G will have a model number SM-G981U and will pack the Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM, which means it’s the base variant of the S20 that appeared on the Geekbench as 12GB RAM will be available only in the base variant of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G managed to get a single-core score of 561 and multiple scores of 2358 on Geekbench. The numbers are significantly lower than those of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which managed to score a single-core score of 1330 and a multiple-core score of 3436. What is even worse is the fact that the Geekbench score of the S20 is less than the Galaxy Note 10 Geekbench score. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most well-received Samsung flagship smartphones from last year. The Galaxy Note 10 managed a Geekbench score of 701(single-core) and 2552(multiple-core). In S20’s defense, it’s not the right time to judge Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone based on the Geekbench score as the S20 that appeared on the Geekbench could be an unfinished product.

Samsung is all set to hold its Unpacked event on February 11. We’ll know a lot of interesting details of the products that Samsung will launch in the event. Which upcoming Samsung product(s) you’re waiting for the most? Do let us know in the comments below.