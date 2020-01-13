2020 is going to be an exciting year for smartphone enthusiasts as manufacturers have exciting new technology lined up for this year. This year will also see smartphones’ display going all screen, thanks to “mosaic notch“. Moreover, we might witness an important shift — a shift from 6GB or 8GB RAM in the base model to a whopping 12GB RAM in the base model of flagship smartphones.

Samsung is one of the manufacturers who appear to be headed in that direction. According to the famous leaker Ice Universe, the standard configuration of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will include a 12GB LDDR5 RAM. This means 12GB RAM is what you’ll find on the base model of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The standard configuration?12GB LPDDR5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 13, 2020

all — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 13, 2020

Unfortunately, we don’t know about the RAM configuration of the top model of the Galaxy S20 series. But in all likelihood, the top model will pack a 16GB RAM. And if this comes out to be true, Samsung will join Xiaomi as the latter is planning to launch its gaming smartphone the Black Shark 3 with 16GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones are rumored to be exceptionally good at taking photos. It will also ship with useful new camera features including Director’s View Mode, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panoramas, and custom filters.

We’re only a few days away from the Galaxy S20 launch event, where all these leaks will likely finally be confirmed.