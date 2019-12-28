Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 series in March of 2020. While we are still a couple of months away from the launch, it looks like Samsung has already finalized the device for mass production.

First spotted by Droid Shout, it looks like the company has already received the Bluetooth SIG Certification for the Galaxy S11 (model number SM-G988B). Furthermore, the listing also shows another variant carrying the model number SM-G988B_DS which confirms the existence of a Dual-SIM S11.

Recently Galaxy S11+ got C certification which confirmed 25W fast charging support. Recent leaks have also confirmed that Galaxy S11 will be coming with a 108 MP main camera and will have a 4 camera setup on the back. Moreover, Samsung is also expected to adopt a different nomenclature for the Galaxy S11 series.