Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy S11 in the first quarter of 2020. The device is expected to come with the top of the line specs and a massive 108 MP camera. While Galaxy S11 will most likely be an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy S10, it looks like Samsung is planning to change the nomenclature of the Galaxy S series.

According to a reliable Samsung insider Ice Universe, Samsung is Galaxy S11 might actually be called Galaxy S20. In two tweet, Ice Universe mentioned that Galaxy S20 series will be a fresh start as we enter the year 2020.

Next year is 2020, and 20 is a new beginning. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

If this is true, we might see a new nomenclature for Galaxy Note series as well. This will also make sense as Galaxy S20 series will be the first flagship of the next decade. Whatever the name might be, the next S series smartphone sure will be the center of attention after launch in March of 2020.