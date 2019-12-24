Samsung is rumoured to launch Galaxy S11+ sometime around MWC 2020. While not much is known about the upcoming Galaxy S11 series, rumours suggest a massive improvement to the camera along with top-of-the-line specs including the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Now the Galaxy S11+ has made it to the C certification website which has revealed some interesting points about the phone. The certification lists Galaxy S11+ with the model number SM-G9880. The device will feature 25W fast charging which might not be the fastest in the industry but it is better than the current Galaxy devices. Apart from that, Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a new Power Bank which will support 25W wireless charging. The Power Bank was recently certified (via Droid Shout) by the FCC and the specs include support for fast wireless charging. SamMobile noted that there’s a chance that the wireless charging speed will max out at 15W but the Power Bank will support fast charging and is rated at 10,000 mAh.

Moving on to GSMArena who found a new listing on Geekbench for a device with a model number SM-G986. The model number is almost identical to the one on C certification website and it confirms that Galaxy S11 will have both Snapdragon and Exynos 9830 chipset options. Apart from that, the device will also come with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s own OneUI 2.0.