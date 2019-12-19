Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite soon, and while the Note 10 Lite has been getting most of the attention, the S10 Lite seems to be a rather special device, according to leaked specs by WinFuture.

The specs include:

Screen: 6.7-inch 2400×1080 pixel SuperAMOLED display with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octacore SoC up to 2.84 gigahertz.

RAM: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, possible UFS, microSD expandable up to 1 TB.

Camera: 48-megapixel main camera with F / 2.0 aperture and Tilt-OIS (tOIS), 12-megapixel ulta-wide-angle camera with F/2.2 aperture and 5-megapixel F/2.4 macro camera. The front-facing camera is 32 megapixel with F/2.2 aperture, like centred.

Battery: 4500 mAh with Super Fast Charging 2.0 with up to 45 watt via USB-C.

Design: 8.1 mm thick in black, white and blue.

OS: Android 10 with the new Samsung One UI 2.0.

Price: EUR 679.99

The Tilt-OIS feature is particularly interesting. With tOIS, using the gyroscope and other sensors, the lens in front of the camera sensor can be tilted a few degrees in different directions, to compensate for movements in space in angles in addition to correction in movement upwards and downwards. The feature was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy A90, another mid-range handset.

WinFuture expects the handset to be launched in the next few days.