Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra with UWB can unlock your home as a digital key

Samsung today confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra device will come with UWB (short for Ultra Wideband) technology. Galaxy Note20 Ultra is the second smartphone to have UWB tech after the Apple iPhone 11 Pro series.

UWB tech can be useful in a wide variety of ways. At launch, the recently launched Google Nearby Share feature will take advantage of UWB in Galaxy Note20 Ultra. By simply pointing Galaxy Note20 Ultra to other UWB equipped Galaxy devices, Nearby Share will automatically list the people you’re facing on to the top of your sharing panel.

In future, Samsung announced that UWB feature will also help you find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key. Samsung is working with ASSA ABLOY, a leading supplier of access control products including electromagnetic locks, for its digital key feature.

Source: Samsung