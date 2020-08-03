Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is Samsung’s upcoming flagship tier smartphone and the company is all set to unveil the product along with four other new devices, including Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5. While the details about the Samsung Galaxy Note20 have already been leaked extensively, making us aware of the specs and features of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Note20 will be a lot more than having all the latest hardware.

Besides the latest hardware, Samsung’s upcoming Note20 series will come with an exciting new technology called UWB(short for Ultra Wideband). This won’t be the first time that we’ll see the UWB technology in a smartphone, as iPhone 11 had become the first smartphone to have the technology. According to Twitter user @SaudiAndroid, Samsung wants to replace NFC technology with the UWB, as the latter can transfer files at a very high speed. However, it’s not clear whether or not all the handsets in the Note20 lineup will have the technology. You can read more about Galaxy Note20 specs here.

Exclusive: Samsung will launch a new technology competing with NFC technology called UWP to transfer files at a very high speed .. It appears for the first time with Note 20 and will be available to several companies later.#GalaxyNote20Ultra #GalaxyNote20 pic.twitter.com/z2HTXkbiwb — ????? ??????? (@SaudiAndroid) August 2, 2020

For those uninformed, UWB is a wireless communication protocol that can use a very low energy level for short-range, high-bandwidth communications over a large portion of the radio spectrum. The technology is superior to both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in terms of precision and security. According to PCWorld, UWB is extremely low power, but the high bandwidth (500MHz) is ideal for relaying a lot of data from a host device to other devices up to about 30 feet away. Unlike Wi-Fi, however, it is not particularly good at transmitting through walls.

It’s not just Samsung and Apple that are working on this technology. Companies like Huawei, Xiaomi are also expected to introduce UWB in their future smartphones. But for now, if you want an UWB-enabled device, there are not many options available for you.

How many of you’re excited about the UWB technology in the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series? Let us know in the comments below.