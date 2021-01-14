Along with the new Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung today officially launched the Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. With an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy great sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds have already been widely leaked. Last month, we even reported about the marketing renders of the as-yet-unreleased earbuds.

Gallery

We even have an early review, with Digital Slang YouTube channel publishing an unboxing and first impressions video of the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. You can check it out below.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro will have the same in-ear design as the older Buds and Buds+, but with improved sound quality and Ambient mode, and better Active Noise Cancellation than the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The more conical design of the buds suggests the headphones will also be seated a lot deeper in your ear than before.

Comparison of Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro:

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colors: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet to match with your Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in select markets starting from January 15th.

Source: Samsung