Samsung regularly delivers updates to its products to ensure that users get the best experience and remain protected from various security threats. Right now, Samsung is taking care of its Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds by issuing an update to the users. The Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are now getting a new firmware update with version R177XXU0AVE1.

The Galaxy Buds 2 with the latest firmware version doesn’t offer anything new to its users. Instead, it focuses on improving the experience. The newest firmware version may include security and stability improvements, though the official changelog doesn’t specifically mention it. However, it’s not available for users in every nook and corner of the world. Currently, users in South Korea are getting the latest firmware version in their Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. Samsung will bring it to Buds 2 users outside of Korea in the coming days.

Since its release, Samsung has released several firmware updates for the Galaxy Buds 2. The first one added a couple of useful new features, such as the ability to enable Ambient Mode during calls and Ambient Sound customization.

The Galaxy Buds have Bluetooth 5.2 and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. It has five hours of playtime with ANC on and 20 hours of playtime with ANC in off condition. You also get 40min play with only 3 minutes of charging. For convenience, the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds have features like Auto Switch and Bixby voice wake-up. You learn more about the features here.

For the Buds 2 owners wanting to install the Update, once the Update is available for the earbuds, the Galaxy Wearable app will notify you with a popup. Tap Update, and then follow the prompts. If you’re based in South Korea and using the Galaxy Buds Pro., hit the comments section and let us know whether or not you got the Update.

