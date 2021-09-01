Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro gets some Galaxy Buds 2 features with the latest firmware update

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now getting a new firmware update with a version of R190XXUA0UH5. The new update adds a couple of new features and may also include bug fixes and device stability improvements.

The latest firmware update includes Ambient Sound support during calls, the ability to activate ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) mode with just one earbud, and Ambient Sound customizations. Beyond that, there are no known new features in this update. However, it’s currently limited to users in South Korea. But we’re expecting Samsung to make the update in other parts of the world in the coming days.

In order to get the latest firmware update, you’ll have to install the latest version(3.0.21082751) of the Galaxy Buds Pro plugin app on your smartphone.

If you’re based in South Korea and using the Galaxy Buds Pro., hit the comments section and let us know whether or not you got the update.

via SamMobile