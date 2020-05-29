Samsung announces Galaxy Book S with Intel Lakefield hybrid processor

Early this year, Samsung started selling the Galaxy Book S laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Today, Samsung announced the Intel-version of the same laptop. This new Galaxy Book S is powered by Intel Lakefield processor (Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology). The Galaxy Book S is the first laptop in the market to feature this new Intel processor from laptop. The Galaxy Book S features Wi-Fi 6, always-on LTE and instant touch-to-wake for mobile-like experience.

Highlights of Galaxy Book S:

Lightweight at just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point.

A fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly.

Outdoor Mode on Galaxy Book S will instantly boost brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.

Offers up to 512GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

With Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid CPU architecture, Galaxy Book S efficiently provides an exceptional laptop performance.

Galaxy Book S is available in two colors, Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. This laptop will cost 999 Euro in the UK and it will be available in June.

Galaxy Book S Tech specs:

? Galaxy Book S OS Windows 10 Home / Pro4 Display 13.3? FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel Dimension 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm Weight 950g CPU Intel® Core™ processor with Intel Hybrid Technology Graphic Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x) Storage 256/512GB eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Camera 1MP Battery 42Wh (typical5) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, LTE6 (Cat 16), Bluetooth® v 5.0 Ports 2 USB-C®, 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor Authentication Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint Audio Quad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology

Source: Samsung