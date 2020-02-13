Samsung Galaxy Book S laptop with Gigabit LTE and 25 hours of battery life now available for order

Back in August last year, Samsung first announced the Samsung Galaxy Book S. After several delays, Samsung started taking pre-orders of this laptop last month. Today, Samsung has started shipping this laptop. You can now order the new Galaxy Book S laptop with Snapdragon 8cx processor, Gigabit LTE, 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage for $999.
Highlights of Galaxy Book S:
- Galaxy Book S brings lightweight and durable together in a purposeful design to keep you mobile. Just 11.8mm of thickness and a weight under 1kg lets you bring your device wherever you go while the solid clamshell form provides stability to let you type for hours without fatigue.
- The Snapdragon 8cx platform delivers a superior Always On, Always Connected PC computing experience with extreme performance for amazing graphics, powerful productivity, and incredible battery life.
- The 42Wh battery lasts for up to 25 hours of video playback on a single charge. Spend long hours binge watching, drafting reports or writing lecture notes without giving the charger a second thought.
- Charging your Samsung Galaxy Book S is easy with a USB Type C adapter that frees you from having to carry large adapters around to charge your device.
- Power up and log in with just one touch. A merged power button and fingerprint sensor lets you start up your Samsung Galaxy Book S and log in at the same time.
Galaxy Book S is available in Mercury Gray color and you can order the device here in the US. You can also order this device from Microsoft Store.
