Snapdragon X Elite and Windows vNext coming in mid-2024
Key notes
- Qualcomm is on track to launch Snapdragon X Elite PCs in mid-2024 targeting the back-to-school season.
During Qualcomm’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon reiterated that PCs with Snapdragon X Elite processors will be available in mid-2024 along with the next version of Windows OS that will feature lot of AI capabilities. Even though the Snapdragon X Elite launch has been delayed in the past, Cristiano confirmed that they are on track to launch Snapdragon X Elite PCs in mid-2024 targeting the back-to-school season.
Qualcomm also confirmed that their design win traction continues to increase since the Snapdragon X Elite platform was announced last October. As mentioned in October, when launched later this year, the Snapdragon X Elite is expected to set the industry benchmark for on-device gen AI and copilot experiences in addition to leading performance and battery life for next-generation Windows PCs.
“What we’re excited about it is since we announced that at Tech Summit showing the performance of the product and the AI capabilities, design traction continues to increase. So, we have increased the number of designs since last quarter. and we continue to march forward toward the launch,” said Cristiano answering an analyst question.
The Snapdragon X Elite will feature 12 Oryon high-performance cores, LPDDR5X memory that can support up to 136GB/s, Adreno GPU that can deliver 4.6 TFLOPS with triple 4K display support. In terms of AI performance, the Snapdragon X Elite will feature an NPU that can deliver 45 TOPS and it can run 13B parameter model on device. In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon X Elite PCs will support both 5G and WiFi-7. Finally, the integrated Always Sensing ISP will be able to deliver several power efficient experiences. Check out the full specs below:
|CPU
|Qualcomm® Oryon™ CPU
64-bit Architecture
12 cores, up to 3.8 GHz
Single and Dual-Core Boost, up to 4.3 GHz
|GPU
|Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU
Up to 4.6 TFLOPs
API Support: DX12
|Memory
|Memory Type: LPDDR5x
Transfer rate: 8533 MT/s
Capacity: Up to 64 GB
Bandwidth: 136 GB/s
Bit Width: 16-bit
Number of Channels: 8
|Storage
|SD: SD v3.0
SSD/NVMe Interface: NVMe SSD over PCIe Gen 4
UFS: UFS 4.0
|Display
|Display Processing Unit (DPU) Name:
Qualcomm® Adreno™ DPU
Max. On-Device Display Resolution: eDP v1.4b, up to
UHD120 HDR10
Max. External Display Resolution: DP v1.4 – 3
displays, up to UHD60 HDR10, 2 displays 5K60
|VPU
|Video Processing Unit (VPU) Name:
Qualcomm® Adreno™ VPU
Encode: 4K60 10-bit encode – H.264,
HEVC (H.265), AV1
Decode: 4K120 10-bit decode – H.264,
HEVC (H.265), VP9, AV1
Concurrency: 4K60 decode – H.264,
HEVC (H.265), VP9, AV1 / 2x 4K30 encode –
H.264, HEVC (H.265), AV1
|Camera
|Image Signal Processor Name:
Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP
Dual 18-bit ISPs
Always-sensing ISP
Dual Camera: 2x 36 MP
Single Camera: Up to 64 MP
Video Capture: 4K HDR
|Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi/Bluetooth System: Qualcomm® FastConnect™
7800 System
Generations: Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6
Standards: 802.11be, 802.11ax, 802.11ac, 802.11n,
802.11g, 802.11b, 802.11a
Spectral Bands: 6 GHz, 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz
Spatial Streams: Up to 4
Peak QAM: 4K QAM
Features: Passpoint, 8×8 Sounding, TDLS, Wi-Fi
QoS Management, Wi-Fi Optimized Connectivity,
Wi-Fi Location, OFDMA (UL/DL), Miracast, Target
Wake Time, Voice-Enterprise, MU-MIMO (UL/
DL), Multi-Link Operation (MLO), High-band
Simultaneous (HBS)
Bluetooth
Specification Version: Bluetooth 5.4
Bluetooth Connection Technology: Bluetooth LE
M.2. Interface: WiFi M.2. card over PCIe Gen 3
|USB
|USB Specification Version: USB 4.0
Interface Type: 3x USB-C
3x USB4, 2x USB3.2 Gen2, 1x eUSB2