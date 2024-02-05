Snapdragon X Elite and Windows vNext coming in mid-2024

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

During Qualcomm’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon reiterated that PCs with Snapdragon X Elite processors will be available in mid-2024 along with the next version of Windows OS that will feature lot of AI capabilities. Even though the Snapdragon X Elite launch has been delayed in the past, Cristiano confirmed that they are on track to launch Snapdragon X Elite PCs in mid-2024 targeting the back-to-school season.

Qualcomm also confirmed that their design win traction continues to increase since the Snapdragon X Elite platform was announced last October. As mentioned in October, when launched later this year, the Snapdragon X Elite is expected to set the industry benchmark for on-device gen AI and copilot experiences in addition to leading performance and battery life for next-generation Windows PCs.

“What we’re excited about it is since we announced that at Tech Summit showing the performance of the product and the AI capabilities, design traction continues to increase. So, we have increased the number of designs since last quarter. and we continue to march forward toward the launch,” said Cristiano answering an analyst question.

The Snapdragon X Elite will feature 12 Oryon high-performance cores, LPDDR5X memory that can support up to 136GB/s, Adreno GPU that can deliver 4.6 TFLOPS with triple 4K display support. In terms of AI performance, the Snapdragon X Elite will feature an NPU that can deliver 45 TOPS and it can run 13B parameter model on device. In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon X Elite PCs will support both 5G and WiFi-7. Finally, the integrated Always Sensing ISP will be able to deliver several power efficient experiences. Check out the full specs below: