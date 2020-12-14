It looks increasingly like Samsung is betting big on the future of foldable smartphones. According to the South Korean news outlet, ETNews, the smartphone manufacturer has plans to release as many as four foldable smartphones next year. However, all these smartphones are going to release in the second half of 2021, as per the news outlet.

ETNews reports that Samsung will release two Galaxy Z Fold 3 variants and two Galaxy Z Flip 2 models and both these models will have support for 5G. The news report also suggests that Samsung is planning to start the manufacturing process in the month of August next year. In other words, all these four foldable smartphones will have to wait until at least August to see the light of the day.

The news report, however, doesn’t share any details about the specifications of these foldable smartphones, so we don’t know how these smartphones are different from one another.

There were rumors that Samsung was planning to release three foldable smartphones in 2021. But the news report from the Korean news outlet negates the rumors and while nothing is official at this point in time, the ETNews is the news outlet that we can all trust as it provides us reliable information.

2021 will be an exciting year for foldable smartphones as it will witness many new OEMs release their first-ever foldable smartphones. Apart from Samsung, Google, OPPO, Xiaomi, Vivo are expected to release their first-ever foldable phones next year. Interestingly, these companies, just like Samsung, are also expected to release their foldable phones in the second half of 2021.