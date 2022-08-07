Samsung has finally launched the One UI 5.0 beta program for Galaxy S22 series. The beta program is currently open only for Galaxy S22 users in the USA, Germany, and South Korea. Those who register in the beta program will receive the One UI 5.0 beta update that comes with a firmware version number S90xBXXU2ZHV4. Samsung will open the beta program for other Galaxy devices across all parts of the world in the coming days.

One UI 5.0 brings plenty of new features for Galaxy handsets. It includes 16 new preset color themes and 12 additional color options for UI elements, the ability to select the preferred language for different apps, improved camera capabilities, additional security resources, new accessibility tools, and many more.

Samsung was supposed to roll out the One UI 5.0 beta software in late July, but for some reason, the company had to delay the launch to early August. While the beta testing has started, there is no clarity on when the South Korean tech firm will push the stable version of its Android 13 skin, but it should take at least a couple of months to roll it out to the public. The galaxy S22 series will likely be the first premium Galaxy device that will get the stable One UI 5.0 since it’s getting the beta update first.

If you own a Galaxy S22 handset, you can sign up for the One UI 5.0 beta program by visiting the Samsung Members app and clicking on the One UI 5.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen to join the beta program. Now, you can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

If you have already installed the latest One UI beta on your Galaxy S22 handset, you can share your experience with us in the comments below.

via SamMobile