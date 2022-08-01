Samsung started the internal beta testing of One UI 5.0 with some of its employees last month. Now, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed through its community website that it will announce the One UI 5.0 beta program very soon, and along with it, there will be another new challenge program for select users.

The new One UI Value Up Challenge program will be separate from the existing One UI beta program, but the company will launch them on the same day. However, Samsung hasn’t clarified how the new Value Up Challenge will be different from the current beta program. The only thing that we know is that the former will be available for select users, while the latter will be available for everyone.

The One UI Value Up Challenge will first hit the Galaxy S22 series, as Samsung is expected to bring the first One UI 5.0 beta build to its latest premium Galaxy handsets. The One UI 5.0 beta program was supposed to start in late July, but the company has missed that timeline and is now targeting early August.

One UI 5.0 will be the only major update that Samsung will roll out this year, so we can expect some exciting new features in it. However, we need to wait until the beta builds arrive to learn what the South Korean tech giant has in store for us. While it will reportedly appear on the Galaxy S22 handsets first, other premium Galaxy phones will also be able to participate in the beta program, possibly soon after the S22 series.

While Samsung hasn’t said anything about its new beta Challenge program, the company could pay extra attention to feedback it receives from those part of the One UI Value Up Challenge. It will talk more about the new program when it goes official.

via SamMobile