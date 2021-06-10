You can now order Samsung Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for $349

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy book Go

Early this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy Book Go laptop. The Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, with optional LTE connectivity. The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version is now available for order from Samsung.com for $349. You can order it here.

The Galaxy Book Go comes with a 14-inch display with a slim bezel, 4GB RAM, 180-degree folding hinge, Dolby Atmos for great sound and military-grade durability.

Galaxy Book Go Specifications
Dimensions323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm
Weight1.38kg
OSWindows 10 Home / Pro
Display14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080)
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform
GraphicsQualcomm Adreno GPU
ConnectivityWi-Fi 5, 802.11 ac 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

ColorSilver
Memory4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage64GB, 128GB (eUFS)
Camera / Mic720p HD / Digital Mic
Battery42.3Wh (Typical)
Adapter25W USB Type-C Fast Charger
SpeakersDolby Atmos
PortUSB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic,

MicroSD, Nano Security slot

Source: Samsung

