Samsung announces Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor for just $349

After several leaks over the past few months, Samsung today officially announced the Galaxy Book Go laptop. The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, with optional LTE connectivity.
The Galaxy Book Go comes with a 14-inch display with a slim bezel, up to 8GB RAM, 180-degree folding hinge, Dolby Atmos for great sound and military-grade durability. The Galaxy Book Go Wi-Fi version and LTE version will be available from June in select markets starting at $349. Samsung Care+ product support service covering accidental screen cracks, repairs and more, will be available for the Galaxy Book Go series in select markets.
|Galaxy Book Go Specifications
|Dimensions14
|323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm
|Weight15
|1.38kg
|OS16
|Windows 10 Home / Pro
|Display
|14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c Gen 2 compute platform
|Graphics
|Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU
|Connectivity
|LTE,17
Wi-Fi 5,18 802.11 ac 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Silver
|Memory19
|4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X)
|Storage20
|64GB, 128GB (eUFS)
|Camera / Mic
|720p HD / Digital Mic
|Battery
|42.3Wh (Typical21)
|Adapter
|25W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Speakers
|Dolby Atmos®
|Port22
|USB Type-C (2), USB 2.0 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic,
MicroSD, Nano SIM,23 Nano Security slot
Samsung today also announced the Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform which will be available later this year.
Source: Samsung