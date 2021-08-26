Hot on the heels of the announcement of the Saints Row reboot at Gamescom 2021, Epic Games has announced that Saints Row: The Third Remastered is currently available for free.

To coincide with the announcement of the new Saints Row Reboot, Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be available for free on the Epic Games Store until the 2nd of September, when it, along with Automachef, will be replaced by Yoku’s Island Express, which will be available to download until the 9th of September.

Epic is no stranger to giving away free games, they’ve spent well over 11 million dollars on it after all, but they’re still a welcome surprise when they appear out of the blue to coincide with an announcement or event. It’s hard to complain about free games after all.

The game that has inspired this latest free title from Epic Games is a built from the ground-up reboot of the Saints Row franchise, rather simply just titled Saints Row. With a new band of Third Street Saints in a brand new city called Santo Ileso, this reboot promises to dial back on the silliness somewhat while keeping up the fun that the franchise has become known for.

On top of this announcement from Epic Games, Xbox has also recently announced their Free Play Days games for this weekend. Available from Thursday, August 26 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 29 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, those with an Xbox Live Gold membership will be able to try out and enjoy Battlefield V, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited all for the low low price of absolutely nothing.