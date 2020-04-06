Update: Volition has officially announced Saints Row: The Third Remastered, a graphical overhaul of the popular open-world game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Revealed via a new trailer for the game, players can expect a substantial graphical boost over the last generation versions of the game. An overhauled lighting system, hugely improved textures and nicer VFX make the game look suitably saintlike.

Original Story:

The ESRB has leaked itself again, this time with the news of Saints Row: The Third Remastered.

Filed by THQ Nordic owned Koch Media, the filing reveals that the upcoming Saints Row: The Third Remastered version will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. No release window was given.

The game was granted a M-17+ Rating, the same as its original American release. The rating is due to: Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Partial, Nudity, Sexual Content and Strong Language. Yep, that sounds exactly like Saints Row: The Third!

The rating summary is as follows:

This is an open-world action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a criminal syndicate known as the Saints. As players attempt to take over a fictional city and exact revenge on a rival gang, they engage in driving and combat missions to progress the storyline. Players use machine guns, shotguns, swords, rocket launchers, and grenades to kill rival gang members. Players can also attack pedestrians, and in one mission, players shoot at police and civilians to create chaos in a rival gang’s territory. One scene prompts players to run over a certain number of pedestrians within a given time; another sequence allows players to dispatch enemies by putting grenades in their mouths. Players can also use chainsaws to hack at enemies, resulting in small chunks of flesh and large splatters of blood. Damage from certain guns can result in decapitation. During the course of the game, female characters are sometimes depicted in outfits that reveal large amounts of their breasts/cleavage or buttocks; characters are occasionally depicted nude, though their nipples and/or genitalia are obscured by blurry pixels. In one sequence, players can walk through an erotic club containing several phallic sex toys and sexual contraptions. Some game environments and dialogue contain drug paraphernalia or other references to drugs (e.g., marijuana leaves and water bongs on a table; a radio DJ telling a caller to try heroin). The words “f**k,” “sh*t,” and “c*ck” appear in the dialogue.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered has already been released for the Nintendo Switch, although that version was far from a remaster and more of a port with lower performance.

THQ Nordic has revealed that Saints Row 5, Saints Row V?, is currently in development at Volition. No further details have been revealed.