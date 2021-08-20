After recently announcing that Gamescom’s Opening Night Live is due to host 30 games, showcase Geoff Keighley has teased that there will be a Saints Row announcement in the event.

“We are ‘Bossing’ it with our announcements this year,” Keighley wrote in a tweet that teased the impending announcement of a new Saints Row game during his Opening Night Live show that is due to kick off Gamescom 2021.

Alongside a reminder that the event starts at “11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST,” Keighley attached a video showing the Saints Row franchise logo, as well as the text “rebooting.”

You don’t have to be a games journalist to work out that this means that a Saints Row reboot will be on the way, but the real question is which direction will they take the series in. Will we be getting a remastered carbon copy of Saints Row 1 or 2? Or will we be getting a wackier new instalment which is a true ground-up reboot? We’ll just have to wait and see.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year ? https://t.co/osudHTCxj1 See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

Whatever this reboot turns out to be, we can look forward to seeing it as part of Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley on the 25th of August at 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST. Gamescom 2021 is free to watch across Facebook Gaming, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.