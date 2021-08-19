With Gamescom 2021 kicking off in just under a week, publishers and hosts are starting to reveal their roster of games for the all-digital event, with Geoff Keighley teasing 30 games for Opening Night Live.

“Next Wednesday we will be live with 30+ games, a big 2 hour show filled with news, first looks, gameplay, and much more,” Keighley announced on Twitter to fuel the growing hype train evermore.

While more news is going to be shared soon, it’s unclear just what this roster of games might be for now, but similar to Keighley’s Summer Game Fest presentation, which proceeded E3, we’ll likely be in for a lot of surprises. Potentially even some more of Elden Ring if we’re really lucky.

While the opening show will obviously have a lot to be excited about, with over 30 games on the docket, it’s hardly the only presentation happening across Gamescom’s three days. Alongside Activision, Bethesda, and Bandai Namco, there will even be appearances from both Konami and EA, who both surprisingly ditched E3 earlier this year.

Despite having the name of Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley’s event will actually be pipped to the punch by Xbox, who is due to host their event first, the day beforehand on August 24th at 6:00 pm BST.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2021 is due to kick off on August 25th at 7 pm BST. The entire event will be free for all fans to watch across Facebook Gaming, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.