Despite looking like an absolute whale of a time which has us very excited for February, a lot of fans aren’t happy about the Saints Row reboot, but Volition isn’t changing anything.

We don’t quite know what people were expecting from a built from the ground-up reboot of the beloved Saints Row franchise, but fans obviously aren’t happy about what’s been revealed, as the official trailer is currently sitting at a negative like to dislike ratio on YouTube.

Alongside this remarkable ratio of likes, which is currently sitting at 15k positive to 22k negative at the time of writing, the comments section of the video is filled with fans lamenting the death of their franchise which has now been replaced by “wannabe Saints.”

Quite frankly, we don’t know what all the complaints are about, from the trailer and gameplay we’ve seen, this reboot looks like true Saints Row action with all the colour and flare that’s made the series so enjoyable. While the new cast of Third Street Saints, who seem to be drawing most of the ire, may be different, there is definitely nothing wannabe about them.

Thankfully Volition feels the same way, writing on Twitter after a bit of back and forth that they’re “not backing down on this game. We get it, it’s new and it’s a shock reaction to a reboot like no other.”

On top of the stance they’ve been taking across Twitter, Volition also released a message to the community from chief creative officer Jim Boone, who said that this Saints Row reboot has “a whole new city, a brand new cast of characters but with the criminality and over the top sort of tone that we’re known for,” and that sounds pretty Saints Row to us.

Whether the fans like it or not, the Saints Row reboot is due to launch early next year on the 25th of February 2022, where it will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.