It’s only been a few weeks since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but rumours are already ramping up for the next major Samsung flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Now some solid information about the device has arrived, courtesy of China’s 3C Certification board.

They revealed the battery size of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+.

According to the site, the Samsung Galaxy S21 (EB-BG991ABY) will have a 3880mAh Battery manufactured by Ningde Amperex Technology Limited, a well-known Chinese battery OEM. This is slightly down from the 4,000 mAh in the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ (EB-BG996ABY) however will have a 4,660 mAh, up from 4,500 in the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

According to rumours, there will be an additional Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but this device was not included in the leak. That device is rumoured to feature S-Pen support and may signal the end of the Note line of devices.

via MyFixGuide