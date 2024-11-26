Ryne AI Review: How Good Is the AI Study Buddy?

Looking for an honest Ryne AI review? I got to grips with the AI study assistant, testing its key features, pricing, and how it works. But does it live up to the hype?

What Is Ryne AI?

Ryne AI is a powerful suite of study tools. It integrates multiple AI models, such as Claude-3-opus, GPT-4o, and Gemini Ultra, to provide accurate answers to educational questions.

You can input questions and notes in various formats, including text, images, and PDFs.

Moreover, it helps you study via chatbot, edit your work, and humanize text to bypass AI and plagiarism detectors.

Features

I took a closer look at these features and how they compare to similar tools:

Humanizer

Ryne AI lets you humanize text, which makes your content more readable and in line with your intended format. It’s mostly intended to make existing AI-generated content more natural. However, you can also apply it to rough notes and other text.

You can choose from 16 languages and select a writing style.

This includes General, Casual, Formal, Professional, Witty, Sarcastic, and Excited.

Moreover, content types include Essay, Article, Letter, Legal, Email, and Marketing. This takes away all the hard work of formatting the text yourself.

For example, you might opt for a formal style and essay format for a school essay.

To test this, I first asked ChatGPT to give me an overview of the joule measurement in physics. I then pasted this into Ryne AI’s Humanizer tool and chose “formal” and “essay”.

I like that Ryne immediately detected this as AI-generated. Usually, you have to click “Detect” or go through a few steps first.

After clicking “Humanize”, it instantly transformed the text and reduced the AI detection percentage to 2%, the standard error margin for detectors.

The output was perfectly readable and fluffed up a little bit so it comes across as more human.

AI Report

If you want to dig deeper into plagiarism detection, you must use its AI Report tool.

I like that you can upload existing documents in TXT, PDF, or DOC formats if you’ve already completed some work.

It gives a full overview of the scores analyzed by GPTZero, ZeroGPT, Writer, and Turnitin. Schools and colleges most commonly use the latter.

While these are the important detectors to pass, Grubby AI uses over ten, and Undetectable AI employs eight.

Nonetheless, as a suite of tools, Ryne offers more features than just humanization and detection.

Ryne Chat

Unlike standard AI humanizers, Ryne AI incorporates its own chatbot to help with learning.

You can paste your notes or attach images and PDFs, then ask the bot questions to explore the topic further. It offers suggestions for you to explore, too.

To test this, I uploaded a lengthy college PDF about photosynthesis and asked Ryne to summarize the key concepts.

It returned six helpful and accurate bullet points. Furthermore, it even reminded me that this was 82% plagiarized since I just downloaded it from an online educational site.

You can ask questions about the document or from different sources on the web. Moreover, if you want to turn the responses into an undetectable essay, the humanize button is right there.

AI Editor

Ryne lets you do your work directly in its text editor. It offers common formatting like Bold, Italics, Underlining, or writing code.

You can also press / for a list of additional commands like creating a To-do list or adding headings.

You can save your work on the platform, and also export as a PDF or DOC.

Throughout the process, it checks your word count and tells you the AI/Plagiarism score. This is perfect for crafting essays and other content, with a mix of your original work and AI text.

My only critique is that the Ryne Chatbot and Humanizer aren’t integrated into the editor, so you’ll need to switch back and forth, copying and pasting.

Conch AI has nailed this combination with its built-in essay writing assistant.

How To Use Ryne AI

If you’re interested in Ryne AI, here’s how to get started and use its main features:

1. Go to Ryne.AI, click the Get Started Free link, and provide your name and email.

2. You’ll then see the dashboard, where you can access its tools.

3. To use the Humanizer, click the tab and paste your text to humanize.

4. Select a language, writing style, and content type, then click Humanize.

5. You’ll see a comparison and the AI detection score.

6. To use Ryne Chat, click the tab to see the chatbot interface.

7. Ask any questions, paste notes, or click the paperclip icon to upload images or documents.

8. To use the AI Editor, click the tab and you can begin typing your work right away.

9. You can find the common formatting options at the top or you can press the / key for more settings.

10. Click the Save button to save your work within Ryne’s history or the upward arrow symbol to export as a PDF or Doc.

11. To generate an AI Report, go back to the Dashboard, click AI Report, and upload your document.

It’s as easy as that to use all Ryne’s features. In future releases, it promises a full essay composer and in-class note-taking.

Pricing

You can try Ryne AI for free with 100 coins/credits. Each action costs one credit, so it’s more than enough to explore the platform before committing to a premium plan.

Here are the options:

FREE – 250-word limit per request, English only, no AI/Plagiarism detection scores.

– 250-word limit per request, English only, no AI/Plagiarism detection scores. Sapphire ($14.99/mo or $167.99/yr) – 10,000 coins/mo, all languages, 750-word limit per request, 12 AI reports

– 10,000 coins/mo, all languages, 750-word limit per request, 12 AI reports Emerald ($24.99/mo or $251.99/yr) – All of the above, but unlimited coins, 36 AI reports, and advanced algorithm access.

– All of the above, but unlimited coins, 36 AI reports, and advanced algorithm access. Ruby ($94.99/mo or $839.99/yr) – Everything unlimited and API access.

Ryne AI also offers quests and rewards for free coins. You get five for logging in and using any tool. Completing a daily Wordle challenge also nets you five coins.

Any credits you don’t use roll over to the following month. So, even if you’re inactive, you’ll still get everything you paid for.

Note: Refunds are only available if you haven’t used any coins, and within three days of purchase.

Ryne AI Review – Verdict

I found Ryne AI to be much more versatile than a standard AI humanizer. Ryne Chat particularly stands out for its ability to answer questions related to your existing notes and documents.

It’s worth mentioning that it’s not for generating study materials like StudyFetch or the type of AI education tool teachers will like. However, it’s a great way to speed up essay writing, explore topics, and make sure your work doesn’t get flagged for AI or plagiarism.

To conclude this Ryne AI review, I feel Conch AI has a better interface and assistance for writing essays from scratch, but Ryne also handles emails, articles, and other content.

It’s definitely worth checking out the free tier to see if it meets your needs.