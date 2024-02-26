Conch AI Review - Is It a Must-Have for Essay Writing?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for an objective Conch AI review? I often struggle with writer’s block and finding the right words to express my ideas in an essay. To combat this, a friend suggested a few AI tools that have made writing much less stressful.

Below, I’ll explain how this tool works, and who it’s for, and I’ll cover my experiences with it. Keep reading to find out whether it’s the right AI writing assistant for you.

What Is Conch AI?

Conch AI is an AI-powered essay-writing assistant designed to turn your ideas into a well-structured paper. Besides writing essays from the ground up, Conch AI can also rewrite your existing works.

Features

While there are many similar tools, Conch AI has a few unique features and makes some bold claims. Let’s take a look at some of the platform’s most notable features.

Original Content Generation

The platform’s main functionality is text response generation in various formats by following questions or prompts. It can transform your ideas into essays, scripts, poems, and more.

Need that perfect opening sentence? The Next Sentence feature provides suggestions to seamlessly continue existing text. Moreover, pre-written templates in Templates offer a valuable starting point for introductions, outlines, and other writing components.

However, Conch AI isn’t as good at generating creative essays as more established tools like Jarvis or GPT4. You should also fact-check any work as it’s prone to generating incorrect information.

Improving Existing Work

If you have some existing work that requires polishing, you can use Conch AI to enhance it. ConchEnhance analyzes text and suggests stylistic and structural improvements to optimize clarity, conciseness, and overall quality.

For some sections, the Rewrite feature offers alternative phrasings and rewrites. Furthermore, ConchCheck identifies potential plagiarism while indicating the percentage of AI-generated content within a document. It shares this tool with Jenni AI, a rival writing assistant.

Seamless Integrations

You can access features directly within Google Docs and Gmail through its Chrome extension.

The premium version unlocks additional functionalities, including the Humanizer feature. It aims to bypass AI plagiarism detectors by modifying AI-generated text to appear more human-written.

Additionally, Chat with any File allows you to converse with the AI model by posing questions about any open PDF, article, or website.

Streamlining Research and Citation

One of the most tedious parts of working on an academic paper is the hours of research you have to do to get the information you need.

Conch AI’s Summarizer condenses lengthy articles, PDFs, and books into concise summaries.

If you need specific details, Finder acts as your on-demand research assistant, answering questions or generating content directly related to the current website, article, or PDF.

Finally, the Citation Generator automatically generates citations in various academic referencing styles.

How To Use Conch AI

How you use Conch AI will depend on your specific needs. However, most people will use it for its essay-writing capabilities. Here’s a demonstration:

Go to the Conch AI website and click on Get Started.

Create an account or sign up with your Google account.

Once you set up your account, click on Write to start writing.

Describe what you want to write about in the textbox and click Next. Try to make your prompt as detailed as possible to improve the quality of the work Conch generates.

Upload any relevant files that might improve the quality of the essay and click on Begin. You can skip this step if you don’t have supporting files.

Conch AI will then generate an essay based on your prompt.

Pricing

Conch AI has a free basic plan that allows you to generate up to 1000 words per month. However, if you want premium features like humanizing AI text, you must upgrade to the Pro and Limitless plans. This Conch AI review has covered all the plans available for you:

Pro at $9.99 per month: Grants you up to 10,000 words per month and the citation generator.

Grants you up to 10,000 words per month and the citation generator. Limitless at $19.99 per month: Offers you unlimited words and early access to new features.

It’s important to note that Conch AI has regional pricing. Therefore, the prices can be much lower in some countries. You can take advantage of this by using a VPN to find the best price.

Conch AI Review – Verdict

Conch AI is just one of the countless text generators that have recently flooded the internet. While it delivers on its promise of generating well-structured and grammatically correct essays, you can get better value for money with advanced platforms like GPT-4.

However, you can try the free plan and decide whether the few unique features make it worth it for you. I hope this Conch AI review was helpful to you!