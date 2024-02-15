Humanize AI Text: 5 Tools for Indetectable Results

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Are you looking for ways to humanize AI text? If so, you’ve come to the right place. I explored over 15 tools that promise to resolve this issue.

Note: I used the following AI-generated text to test all the tools below:

In the realm of artificial intelligence, the development of human-like text has become a significant focus. The ability to generate text that mirrors human language and tone is a key aspect of creating more engaging and relatable AI systems. This advancement not only enhances the user experience but also paves the way for more seamless integration of AI into our daily lives. Copilot AI from Microsoft

Below, you can find the results of my research, some details about how the apps work, and what you can expect from them in terms of features. Read on to find out!

AISEO takes the lead as it offers a great way to humanize AI-generated texts.

This powerful app can transform cold and impersonal AI content into engaging and human-like text.

All you have to do is to open the website, copy your AI-generated text, and paste it into AISEO.

You can choose to shorten, expand, or simplify the original text.

Furthermore, you can click the My Brand Voice option and choose the style you want the AI to use while editing your text.

Once the setup is completed, you can press the Humanize button and observe the results. It only takes a few seconds for it to appear on the screen.

Pros:

Produces quality AI texts with a humanized feel

It includes a set of text customization options

You can set your brand’s voice for customized results

Cons:

It doesn’t include an AI-generated text checker

Get AISEO

Undetectable AI enables you to humanize AI text quickly.

First, you must open the website and paste your AI-generated content into the app.

When you click Humanize, the app will transform your text. Furthermore, it also includes a Detection Likelihood section, which shows how some AI detection tools see the results.

Pros:

Very good AI text humanizer results

It includes an automatic test using the best AI detection tools

Easy to use and understand

Cons:

The interface is a bit cumbersome when compared to other similar tools

Get Undetectable AI

StealthWriter can humanize AI text in seconds and offers some good results.

You can paste your AI-generated text inside the box and click Humanize to initiate the process.

StealthWriter generates four other variations for the humanized text. In my case, the first variant was sub-par, but the second was pretty decent.

Pros:

It offers five humanized results you can choose from

Includes a Predict AI Score feature

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Lacks text customization options

Get StealthWriter

QuillBot has a Paraphraser and many other AI-powered tools.

You can choose from various customization options, including different writing styles like Fluency, Formal, Academic, Simple, Creative, etc.

After generating the humanized text, you can hover your mouse over the result and Rephrase it to suit your needs. Clicking a specific word also lets you choose other synonyms.

Pros:

Good customization features with various options

Includes a handy Rephrase feature

Clicking a word from the result will show a drop-down with synonyms

Good results with easy editing options

Cons:

It doesn’t have a built-in AI text checker

Get Quillbot

Humanize AI Text is a decent tool with a simple interface that makes it straightforward for any user.

Once you copy your AI-generated text, paste it into the Humanize AI Text box, and then write the number below. This is just a precaution that ensures no bots use the service.

Then, you can click Humanize and wait a few moments.

As you can see from the results above, the text is indeed humanized, but the quality is lower than with any other app from this list.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Simple design with a small number of colors

It creates acceptable results

Cons:

The AI didn’t transform the words correctly

It doesn’t include an AI text checker

Almost no customization features

Get Humanize AI Text

How To Humanize AI Text

Open the AISEO website in your preferred browser. Paste your AI-generated text into the app. Customize any settings you need, like shortening, expanding, or simplifying the AI-generated text. Click the My Brand Voice drop-down menu and choose your preferred setting. Click the blue Humanize button once you’re satisfied with the setup. Wait for a few seconds for the AI to generate the humanized text.

Conclusion

So, now you know how to humanize AI text with ease. I suggested five powerful tools to reach the desired results.

Choosing the right tool will come down to personal preference, but I recommend AISEO the most for its efficiency. Don’t hesitate to comment if you want to share your choice.