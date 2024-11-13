Grubby AI Review: How Good Is the AI Text Humanizer?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

In this Grubby AI review, I test whether this AI humanizer can really bypass detectors and make your text sound human enough.

AI chatbots are great for generating text, but they’re not so good at creating unique content. Let’s see if this tool can help!

What Is Grubby AI?

Grubby AI takes your existing AI-generated text and regenerates it to be more human-like. It aims to bypass common AI detectors, making the content truly unique.

To accomplish this, the platform was trained on more than 1,000 custom human-written passages. All you have to do is paste your text and humanize it in one click.

It also scans it against seven of the most common AI and plagiarism detectors, such as GPTZero and Turnitin, so you know the probability of detection.

Premium users get access to more words and better re-writing models. I’ll show you what it’s capable of, so let’s get into it.

Features

I got hands-on with Grubby AI’s key features to see how they work and compared them to similar AI humanizer tools. This is what stands out the most:

AI and Plagiarism Detection

Although its core feature is to humanize text, Grubby doubles as its own AI detector. It runs your text through seven popular detectors used by schools, workplaces, and other organizations:

GPTZero

Turnitin

Copyleaks

Originality AI

Winston AI

ZeroGPT

Content at Scale.

It also does the same for plagiarism, checking against:

Copyscape

Grammarly

Scribbr

Quetext

Unicheck

PlagScan

PlagAware.

This is a decent number of AI generator detectors compared to similar tools. Bypass GPT uses nine, Undetectable uses eight, and AI Undetect only uses six.

As soon as you paste your text, it takes a few seconds to humanize it. It’ll then also tell you if it bypasses the AI detectors.

To test if the results are legitimate, I used the intro of the Wikipedia article on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. I then independently went to GPTZero and it determined it was highly confident the text was entirely human.

The scores did indeed match; 98% human and 2% AI. Or, in that case, 2% plagiarized from Wikipedia.

So far, so good.

Text Humanization

In practice, the humanization method is essentially a plagiarism and AI avoidance tool. Its goal is to make your text unique, human-like, and undetectable.

To further test its effectiveness for AI content, this time I used ChatGPT. I asked it to “write a short intro on the concept of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.”

I then pasted this into Grubby AI to humanize. This time the results were less favorable, showing a 93% probability of it being human-written and 7% that it was AI.

This is where its retry and advanced modes come into play.

Advanced Modes

Free and Essential users get “simple mode” but can retry humanization to get better scores. However, this will still eat into your word limits (see pricing below).

The Pro and Business plans offer two more modes: Standard and Enhanced.

Standard is more aggressive and guarantees better detection scores. Meanwhile, Enhanced promises better writing quality instead.

It’s a little confusing, but I found simple mode itself to be perfectly written.

Watermark Removal

One little feature that saves a bit of time is the ChatGPT watermark remover. This automatically removes text stamps like “Generated Text (OPT-7A)”, so you can copy and paste without worrying about it affecting the humanizing process.

Simple Interface

Grubby AI’s strongest point could also be viewed as its weakest. The interface is very easy to use – just paste, humanize, and pass detection. However, the likes of Bypass GPT offer different tones of voice and purposes.

For example, you can tailor the humanization for academic writing, business material, and other styles.

While it supports over 30 languages, Grubby lacks extra features when it comes to formatting.

Pricing

Grubby AI provides monthly and yearly plans. Fortunately, you can try 500 words for free to test the platform before committing.

Essential ($4.99/mo or $47.88/yr) – 5,000 words/mo, 500 words per input, simple model.

Pro ($9.99/mo or $107.88/yr) – 30,000 words/mo, 1,500 words per input, advanced modes.

Business ($49.99/mo or $479.88/yr) – 50,000 words/mo and per input, advanced modes.

All plans come with a 3-day money-back guarantee.

Grubby AI Review – Verdict

To conclude this Grubby AI review, I’d say it falls somewhere in the middle. If you’re on a budget, it’s cheaper than Bypass GPT, AISEO, Undetectable, and many others. Yet it keeps things too basic and doesn’t offer styles, templates, or other additional features.

Overall, it has a good number of AI and plagiarism detectors, and the writing is certainly readable. Since you can try it for free, I say give it a shot.